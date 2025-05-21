US formally accepts luxury $400 million Qatari jet as new Air Force One

The Pentagon announced it officially accepted the gift from the government of Qatar. American taxpayers will have to pay for a costly makeover to make the plane secure.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live