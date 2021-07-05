Transcript for US Job growth slows sharply

David? Lama from London tonight. Lama, thank you. The jobs report that came out today was more than disappointing. It was stunning for some who predicted a million new jobs last month. Instead, just 266,000, a quarter of what analysts expected. Unemployment ticking up to 6.1%. What happened? President Biden saying it's proof his plan is needed, saying, quote, we are still digging our way out of a very deep hole. Many Republicans with their own take tonight. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Hoping to deliver good news, president Biden today instead faced a disappointing reality -- the latest jobs numbers nowhere close to the 1 million new jobs economists had predicted. Just 266,000 in April. We knew this wouldn't be a sprint, it would be a marathon. Quite frankly, we're moving more rapidly than I thought we would. Reporter: The president reminding Americans just how huge the task is. We're still digging out of an economic collapse that cost us 22 million jobs. More workers are looking for jobs, and many can't find them. Reporter: On the flipside, some small business owners like Steve Klatt and Brandon Lapp, co-owners of braised in the south in Charleston, south Carolina, say they have jobs available, but no takers. We're trying to fill those positions and people are just not showing up. We're having to turn people away that are asking us to cater their weddings just because we don't have to manpower. Reporter: Biden has already pushed through $1.9 trillion in stimulus, and is asking congress to spend trillions more. But Republicans argue his policies, like the extra $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits, don't give Americans an incentive to get jobs. I really don't think the major factor is the extra unemployment. Reporter: Still, the Republican governors in Montana and South Carolina are now stripping away those added benefits, their strategy to nudge people back to work. Now, impressed upon how they account for these numbers the, white house notes that many Americans ready to go back to work still are not able to. Many children are not in school full-time with parents juggling child care issues. Next to the unaccompanied children in Texas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.