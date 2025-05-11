US makes 'substantial progress' toward trade deal with China, Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has been leading the negotiations with China, says there has been "substantial progress" toward a trade deal, though offered no details.

May 11, 2025

