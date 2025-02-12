US military aircraft crashes into San Diego Bay

A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed into San Diego Bay in California on Wednesday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue said the two pilots ejected safely and were rescued.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live