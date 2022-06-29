US Navy says there was no misconduct in Kyle Mullen’s death

The U.S. Navy official says performance-enhancing drugs were not “a contributing factor” in death of young Navy SEAL Kyle Mullen during the infamous "Hell Week" in February.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live