US officials to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations 

The Trump administration recently pitched a proposal allowing the U.S. to own 50% of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral revenue, according to a U.S. official. 

February 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live