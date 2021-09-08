Transcript for US Olympians return to celebrations across country

Finally, our olympic heros coming home. Across the U.S. Tonight, the homecomings. Team usa with the most medals, 113 of them. Loved ones, communities welcoming home heroes. In Houston, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. Biles hugging her mom, Nellie, reuniting with her dog, Rambo, her fans there saying, "We love you more than ever." And in spring, Texas, a parade, celebrating the two gymnasts, with that sign, "Welcome home." And in Minnesota, waiting for suni Lee and grace Mccallum. August 7th now named grace Mccallum day. While back in St. Paul, suni Lee getting a hero's welcome. Showing off that medal from atop the fire truck. And waiting tonight for olympic champion Allyson Felix. Her daughter and that shirt seen around the world, "My mom is faster than your mom." America welcoming home its heroes, congratulating those olympic athletes.

