US Olympic volleyball player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

More
An American volleyball player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Japan. The athlete is the second member of Team USA to test positive for the virus in two days.
1:36 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Olympic volleyball player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"An American volleyball player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to Japan. The athlete is the second member of Team USA to test positive for the virus in two days. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78978242","title":"US Olympic volleyball player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/us-olympic-volleyball-player-reportedly-tests-positive-covid-78978242"}