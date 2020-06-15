US pilot killed in fighter jet crash

More
The U.S. Air Force said the pilot of an F-15 died after going down in the North Sea during a training mission.
0:13 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US pilot killed in fighter jet crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The U.S. Air Force said the pilot of an F-15 died after going down in the North Sea during a training mission.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71265011","title":"US pilot killed in fighter jet crash","url":"/WNT/video/us-pilot-killed-fighter-jet-crash-71265011"}