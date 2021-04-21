U.S. reacts to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: Guilty

The crowd outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis erupted in cheers when they learned of Derek Chauvin’s conviction. George Floyd’s family members, including his brother and sister, watched from Houston.
3:01 | 04/21/21

