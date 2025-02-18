US, Russia agree to end the war in Ukraine

Russia and the United States have agreed to work toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic relations.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live