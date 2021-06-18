US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon

More
Ebrahim Raisi will most likely be elected as president in Iran’s election on Friday. The majority of Iranians say they won’t vote because moderate candidates were disqualified from the race.
1:06 | 06/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Ebrahim Raisi will most likely be elected as president in Iran’s election on Friday. The majority of Iranians say they won’t vote because moderate candidates were disqualified from the race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78345892","title":"US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon","url":"/WNT/video/us-russia-agree-iran-nuclear-weapon-78345892"}