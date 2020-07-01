US teen killed as family attacked in Mexico

More
Authorities said the highway where the family was attacked is considered high risk.
0:17 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US teen killed as family attacked in Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Authorities said the highway where the family was attacked is considered high risk.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68105348","title":"US teen killed as family attacked in Mexico","url":"/WNT/video/us-teen-killed-family-attacked-mexico-68105348"}