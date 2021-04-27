US warns full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent

At least 150,000 Russian troops face an estimated 250,000 Ukrainian troops at the border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to ABC News on the ongoing effort to find a diplomatic solution.

