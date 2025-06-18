USDA investigates outbreak linked to ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo recall

Ready-to-eat grilled chicken fettuccine Alfredo products that were sold at Walmart and Kroger have been voluntarily recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the USDA announced.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live