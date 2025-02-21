USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp coming March 27

Betty White will be honored with a Forever stamp from the U.S. Postal Service. An event at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens on March 27 will mark the first day it’s available for purchase.

February 21, 2025

