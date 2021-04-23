Transcript for Vaccinated health care workers spend time with patients

doctors, nurses, front line workers and tonight, one more reason to say thank you. Reporter: Tonight, at Beth Israel Deaconess hospital-plymouth in Massachusetts, they are battling the virus and the isolation that comes with it. Now the fully vaccinated workers there, the doctors, nurses, the health-care workers, are volunteering their time coming back in outside their shifts to sit with covid patients whose family members are unable to visit because of restrictions. Hi, David! Reporter: Volunteer Ashley Grecco, an exercise physiologist putting on protective gear. They have someone to talk to them, and so they feel like they're not alone. I've really seen some great improvements in the patients. Reporter: Ashley with covid patient Jane lane, battling covid for weeks. And surgical technician, Lindsay silva, too. Her patient, retired firefighter Jeffery Chandler. Hi, David. Reporter: Dr. Ben moor started it all. We sit with the patients, chat with them, just kind of wile away the hours with them. Because it is a very, very scary and lonely thing to be sick and alone in a hospital room. Reporter: This wife Kerr ri hurley sending us this photo. The closest Kerri could get to her husband while at the hospital was the parking lot below his hospital room window. Hi, David. Reporter: Tonight, telling us they are grateful for those volunteers. They were our lifeline of communication, our guardian angels and the people who sat and held his hand when I couldn't. Reporter: And tonight, we're happy to report that retired firefighter, geffrey Chandler now home, too. Hi, David. Reporter: With a message of thanks and hope. I hope this program spreads faster than the virus did. So we choose all of those work as going back after their shift is over to help. Good night. Going back after their shift is over to help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.