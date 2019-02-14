Valentine's Day candy sickens several children in Georgia

More than two dozen students were sent to hospitals after ingesting snacks and candy at a south Fulton County middle school Thursday.
0:09 | 02/14/19

The Valentine's Day scare and self Fulton County Georgia more than two dozen middle school children have been taken at the hospital. After eating Valentine's candy and snacks police are investigating tonight.

