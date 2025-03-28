Vance: Greenland better off under U.S. instead of Denmark

JD Vance received a frigid response in Greenland, where he made a case for a partnership with the U.S. President Trump has declared America must have the island, which is owned by Denmark.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live