Transcript for Vegas casino and Delta Air Lines join forces to help UK couple get married

Finally tonight, the wedding singer for one couple whose dream of an American wedding was nearly dashed. At all came together with help from a famous singer. Sharon cook and her fiance Andrew were planning their dream wedding and they wanted to come to America to do it. The British couple, their wedding party were all booked. But then that global travel agency abruptly shutting down, stranding travelers all over the world, including that wedding party. They were told they would have to pay for new tickets. That's when caesars palace and delta airlines joined forces and helped Sharon and Andrew get their 14 guests to Las Vegas for that wedding. Introduce you as husband and wife for the first time for all your family and friends, we have a very special guest who wanted to come and congratulate you. Reporter: There was another Brit who was also there. This one, a bit more famous. Oh, my goodness. My darling, how are you? Reporter: Rod Stewart with a hug for the bride and groom. Well, we're going to do -- I can't imagine how you must have felt, the disappointment of not being -- Reporter: But they were here, and rod Stewart was about to serenade them. Let's do this. And I wish you all the luck in the world. Come stand next to me. Oh! Have I told you lately that I love you have I told you there's no one else above you Reporter: And then, he turns to them. Fill my heart with gladness take away your sadness ease my troubles that's what you do The American wedding that almost didn't happen and rod Stewart to boot. Not bad. Thank you for watching on a Thursday. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you right back here until then, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.