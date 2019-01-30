Transcript for Venezuelans hit streets by the thousands seeking change

people in that room. Cecilia, thank you. We turn next now to images coming in from Venezuela tonight. The U.S. And other countries recognized the opposition leader as the interim president. We have reported for years now from inside Venezuela on a economy in free-fall. And ABC's Ian Pannell from inside Venezuela again tonight. Reporter: Thousands of Venezuelans, young and old, leaving their homes and their jobs. Flooding the streets, demanding change. Signs reading "No more dictatorship." Thousands of people have come out onto the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, once again still calling for change. Neither side is giving up. The question is, who will win, and will change come peacefully? This oil rich nation is suffering crippling food and medicine shortages, and ever closer to the brink of collapse. Juan guaido declared interim president just one week ago. But now, banned from leaving Venezuela, his assets frozen. But taking the risk and appearing in public outside a hospital, hours after a phone call with president trump. The administration threatening serious consequences if anything harmful happens to the young opposition leader. What is your message to the people of America, to the people of the world? This is a dictatorship. Most of the people can't afford to live. Reporter: But as thousands protests against him, Nicolas maduro again working to shore up a key base -- the military. Tweeting images alongside troops, asking them if they will defend him. "Yes," they respond. David, both sides digging in here. Maduro vowing to call up more of the feared militias. The opposition vowing more large-scale demonstrations. This crisis isn't over soon. David? Ian Pannell from Venezuela

