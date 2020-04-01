Video captures deputies rescuing couple from raging house fire

More
Officers in California first found a woman in a wheelchair with a dog. When she asked about her husband, two deputies raced back into the inferno to find him.
0:20 | 01/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video captures deputies rescuing couple from raging house fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Officers in California first found a woman in a wheelchair with a dog. When she asked about her husband, two deputies raced back into the inferno to find him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68059473","title":"Video captures deputies rescuing couple from raging house fire","url":"/WNT/video/video-captures-deputies-rescuing-couple-raging-house-fire-68059473"}