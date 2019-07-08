Transcript for Video raises questions about fatal police shooting of 19-year-old

Next, to a deadly police shooting sparking protests in Colorado Springs. Newly obtained surveillance video appearing to show a black suspect shot while running away from two officers. Police claiming he was reaching for a gun. The images may be disturbing. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Colorado. Reporter: This video raising new questions tonight, shows 19-year-old Devon Bailey being chased by Colorado Springs officers investigating a robbery. His arms appear away from his body just before he goes down. But police say they opened fire on Bailey only after he reached for a gun. That account is not seen on the video and it's not clear if Bailey, who was black, was shot before this clip begins. No justice, no peace! No racist police! Reporter: Protesters and one witness say they do not believe the police version. He didn't have anything in his hands. He did not brandish any type of weapon. The police officer did not try and chase him. He did not try and tase him. He took out his gun and he shot him. Reporter: Police say a weapon was found at the scene Saturday night. The video shows officers cuffing Bailey and attempting cpr before paramedics arrive. He later died at a hospital. Those officers, who are now on leave, were wearing body cameras, but the footage has not yet been released. The Colorado Springs mayor is now calling for calm until the investigation is complete. Tom? Clayton with that newly released video. Thank you.

