Transcript for Video shows alleged gunman walking casually down California street

New images tonight from the deadly rampage in Los Angeles. Four crime Skeens, four people killed including the suspect's father and bro. Video showing the suspect walking down the street. A short time later, they took him in custody. ABC's Clayton Sandell in los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, the search for what triggered a 12 hour rampage and four murders. This surveillance video capturing the alleged gunman casually walking down the street shortly before his arrest. Police say 26-year-old Gerry Zaragoza had family problems but don't know why he allegedly shot and killed his father and brother Thursday and wounded his mother. Next, police say he killed a woman he knew at his gas station, 45-year-old Suzie Lepe. He was harassing her and had been harassing her now I found out for at least a year. Reporter: After trying to rob a man at an atm, Zaragoza allegedly killed another man in his 50s on a city bus apparently at random. We'll review the video from the bus. And we're talking to witnesses. But we haven't come up with a motive yet. Reporter: Tonight, police also doing a trace on the weapon Zaragoza allegedly used to see if its been used in any other crimes. Zaragoza has not yet been formally charged with the four murders. He's expected to been in court Monday. Cecilia. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.