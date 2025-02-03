Video shows courtroom brawl break out during hearing in murder case

Video from within a New Mexico courtroom shows the moment a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was attacked mid-hearing on Jan. 31. Two men face charges in the incident.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live