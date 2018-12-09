New video shows Harvey Weinstein with woman before alleged rape

More
Sky News obtained the video recording from Melissa Thompson, who sued Weinstein in June. She was demonstrating video technology to Weinstein at his NYC office in 2011.
1:29 | 09/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows Harvey Weinstein with woman before alleged rape

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57785410,"title":"New video shows Harvey Weinstein with woman before alleged rape","duration":"1:29","description":"Sky News obtained the video recording from Melissa Thompson, who sued Weinstein in June. She was demonstrating video technology to Weinstein at his NYC office in 2011.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-harvey-weinstein-woman-alleged-rape-57785410","section":"WNT","mediaType":"us only 08"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.