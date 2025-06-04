Video shows Karen Read and John O’Keefe an hour before alleged ramming with SUV

The jury was shown Read and her Boston police officer boyfriend in an affectionate moment – less than an hour before prosecutors allege she rammed O'Keefe with her SUV, killing him.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live