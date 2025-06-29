Video shows scary malfunction at Beyoncé concert

A velvet-wrapped red Cadillac tilted in the air as Beyoncé sang "16 Carriages," forcing her to momentarily stop her performance in her hometown of Houston.

June 29, 2025

