New video shows toddler dangling over border wall, dropped by smuggler

More
Border Patrol released a video of a 2-year-old child dropped over the U.S.-Mexico border wall by a smuggler into an adult’s arms. The child was not injured.
1:44 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows toddler dangling over border wall, dropped by smuggler

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Border Patrol released a video of a 2-year-old child dropped over the U.S.-Mexico border wall by a smuggler into an adult’s arms. The child was not injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77103633","title":"New video shows toddler dangling over border wall, dropped by smuggler","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-toddler-dangling-border-wall-dropped-smuggler-77103633"}