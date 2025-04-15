Video shows United Airlines engine ablaze shortly after takeoff

Rare wildlife strike prompted an emergency landing on United Airlines flight packed with passengers. Large flames can be seen shooting from the engine of the Boeing 737 shortly after takeoff.

April 15, 2025

