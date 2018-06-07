Transcript for Video shows white man racially profiling black woman, son at pool

Next night, a tense confrontation at a mmunity.pool in north Carolina. A man who is white accused of rely profiling a mother who isblack. Here's a Alex Perez. I'm just here with my baby. Swimming. Reporter: Thel phone video now goneal shows Adam bloom questig R Jasmine Edwards and her son are neorhood residennd entitled to use the private communitol. Wheoes it say that I have W an I.D. To use my po mywn pool? Reporter: I.D.S are not required T enter the pool, but bloom, who is the ING assoion's pool chairman, insists, and calls police. We have a non-resideno refuses to leave. Reporter: Edwards is a sident, and informs the officers she has a keycard to accehel. We're going to shut this, and prove to thintleman th this turns green real quick. It turns and it unlocks. There you go, sir. All right, ect. Rr: The incident just the latest in a string of disturbing episodes of white people calling thes on innocent black people everydctivities. A kid mowing the lawn, uing in the mark Adam bloom has sinceresigned from the pool kmeemt, and his Ployer announced on Twitter he has let go. He first approached edwt the request of another sident. Said his actions were not racially motivated and he is regretful if theppr to be. Alex, thank you. When we come back, a suspect

