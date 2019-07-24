Transcript for Video: 9-year-old girl tossed violently in the air by charging bison

the real scare for a family at yellowstone national park. Their little girl was attacked by a bison. The bison charging the family, clipping her into the air. She is okay tonight, and ABC's Clayton Sandell on what happened and her condition. Reporter: A scary reminder tonight that wild animals are exactly that. This 9-year-old Florida girl launched violently airborne by a charging bison at yellowstone national park, not far from old faithful geyser. The park service says a large crowd got too close to the animal Monday, within just five feet, triggering the attack. The girl was injured but is now recovering. People need to understand this is not Disney world. These are not animatronics. These are wild animals. That little girl is very, very lucky. Oh, god. Reporter: Bison can charge without warning. Males can weigh more than a ton. This woman says a selfie back in 2015, not worth the pain of getting gored. It was the most frightening experience I have been through in my life. Reporter: Yellowstone officials are saying to stay 25 yards away from bison. They have not yet said if anyone will be getting a citation. David? Clayton, thank you. When we come back here, the

