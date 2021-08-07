Violent surge in shootings in Chicago

More
Authorities in Chicago are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured three law enforcement officers Wednesday morning. Over the weekend, more than 100 people were shot across the city.
1:52 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent surge in shootings in Chicago

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"Authorities in Chicago are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured three law enforcement officers Wednesday morning. Over the weekend, more than 100 people were shot across the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78721392","title":"Violent surge in shootings in Chicago","url":"/WNT/video/violent-surge-shootings-chicago-78721392"}