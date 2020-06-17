Transcript for New virus outbreaks across the US

In the meantime, the news continues tonight, and the coronavirus here in the U.S. Cases rising in at least 20 status and Puerto Rico. And record high hospitalizations now in Arizona, Florida and icus nearing capacity in Alabama. And the toll on African-Americans and Latinos. And tonight, Tulsa now setting a daily record for new cases, just as president trump's first rally is set to take place there. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, Florida setting record highs of new cases two days in a row. Crowded beaches in Jacksonville today, many people not wearing masks, which are not required. I'm not very worried. Reporter: The governor blaming the rise of cases on increased testing, but Dr. Eileen mardy, of Florida international university, disagrees. The bottom line is, we're seeing more hospitalizations and that's not from increased testing. That's from real people who are needing hospital care. That means true increase in cases. Not just what we're detected. Reporter: Tulsa, Oklahoma, set a daily record for new cases as the city prepares for the president's first rally since the pandemic hit. People are already lining up outside. Stall's mayor saying any rational person would have concerns about the rally. One local health official thinks it should be postponed. So many people are over covid, but covid is not over. Reporter: The governor insisting the rally will go on safely. We're a free society, and you're free to stay home. Reporter: The president's campaign says masks are recommended, but not required, asking attendees to sign a waiver clearing the campaign of responsibility if someone gets sick. Tonight, presidential hopeful Joe Biden blasting trump's coronavirus response. Now, he's just flat surrendering the fight. Instead of leading the charge to defeat the virus, he's just basically waved the white flag and he's retreated. Reporter: New cases on the rise in 20 states plus Puerto Rico, and 15 states are reporting increased hospitalizations. Including Alabama, where icus are nearing capacity. Emotions running high at a Montgomery city council hearing after officials failed to pass an ordinance requiring masks. I saw six of my family go down the drain because of covid. You know what it feels like to lose a loved one -- that's what's happened in the black community. For you to sit up here -- I'm going to take that personally. Reporter: Alarming new statistics tonight. The CDC says hispanic-americans could make up a third of all cases, despite being only 18% of the population. And African-Americans are more than four times more likely to be hospitalized with coronavirus than white people. And tonight, the world health organization says that commonly used steroid helping patients in the uk should not be used to prevent covid-19 or on mild cases, but it is showing promise for the most severe patients. David? Victor, thank you. Now to major developments late today in the kobe Bryant

