Virus ravaging nursing homes across the country

More
Officials in New York say the virus has killed more than 3,300 people in nursing homes, or about one out of every five fatalities in the state.
2:47 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virus ravaging nursing homes across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"Officials in New York say the virus has killed more than 3,300 people in nursing homes, or about one out of every five fatalities in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70217514","title":"Virus ravaging nursing homes across the country","url":"/WNT/video/virus-ravaging-nursing-homes-country-70217514"}