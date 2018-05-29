Transcript for Some vitamins, minerals may lower risk of heart disease, stroke: Study

Vitamins and your heart researchers now say taking folic acid B six or B twelve vitamins may lower your risk of heart disease or stroke by 20%. But they also say some popular multi vitamins and vitamins CD and calcium. Don't offer protection for the heart. The study in the journal of the American College of Cardiology in war on our web site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.