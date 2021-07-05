-
Now Playing: How protected are you after the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: India sets more grim milestones as COVID-19 ravages the country
-
Now Playing: Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week
-
Now Playing: Nurse association calls on Congress to help health care workers
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world
-
Now Playing: Bestselling author shares how COVID-19 test led to lung cancer diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Answering your questions about kids and COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Body-positivity model Tess Holliday opens up about struggle with anorexia
-
Now Playing: Peloton recalls popular treadmill after dozens of reported accidents, death
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: CDC projects COVID-19 drop with continued vaccinations, masks, social distancing
-
Now Playing: India’s COVID-19 emergency a global reminder as cases decline in US
-
Now Playing: Indian delegation to G7 Summit quarantines after positive COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: ICU nurse’s lung transplant scars are her badge of COVID survival reminders
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden says GOP in midst of mini-revolution
-
Now Playing: Former music exec’s mission to end mental health stigma