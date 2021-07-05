Volunteers go door-to-door to register people for vaccine shots

In a push to vaccinate, the mayor of Lancaster, California, is offering a raffle for scholarships for teens who get the COVID-19 vaccine. Volunteers across the U.S. campaign for vaccine shots.
3:29 | 05/07/21

Volunteers go door-to-door to register people for vaccine shots

