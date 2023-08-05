War in Ukraine takes another turn as second Russian ship attacked by sea drone

The battle intensifies at sea as video circulating online shows the moment a Russian oil tanker was hit; a Russian warship was struck on Friday.

August 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live