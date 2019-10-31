Transcript for The warning from ISIS to the U.S.

And we move on now, and to the new message from ISIS tonight, confirming Al baghdadi is dead, naming a new leader and their new words for the U.S. Tonight. Also this evening, hundreds of U.S. Troops, new images of armored vehicles now moving into Syria. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz reporting in from the region tonight. Reporter: On the heels of the release of that dramatic Pentagon video, showing elite delta force commandos taking on fire and responding with an airstike as they surround Al baghdadi's compound, then leveling it after he blew himself up, ISIS announcing a new leader, Ibrahim Al qurayshi. In an audio announcement, the group warning America, "Do not be too happy or arrogant," proclaiming they are expanding from east to west. We are as close as any American can get to the area where baghdadi was killed. We are on the Turkish side of the border, but that is Syria right there, that wall you see, that roadway. And just four miles from here is where the Americans carried out that raid. The mission conducted after president trump said he would pull nearly all of the 000 American forces out of Syria. At some point, we have to bring our people back home. And that's what we're doing. Reporter: But today, U.S. Armored vehicles and American troops were headed into the war-torn country to guard the oil fields. And Martha Raddatz reporting in tonight from southern Turkey, not far from the Syrian border. And Martha, we saw those U.S. Troops there entering Syria. We know the president has said that only a small force would remain, so, what's the bottom line on U.S. Troop levels in Syria tonight? Reporter: Well, David, we've got troops leaving northern Syria, but we have hundreds and hundreds coming into the east, so, in the end, we could have as many as 700 American forces remaining in Syria. David? All right, Martha Raddatz from Turkey. Mar that thank you.

