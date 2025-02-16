Weather causing headaches for travelers over President’s Day weekend

ABC News’ Perry Russom reports severe weather in the Northeast is causing flight delays and cancellations across major cities as travelers return home from the holiday weekend.

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live