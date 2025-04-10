Weezer bass player's wife wounded by police and taken into custody

Jillian Shriner was shot by police and arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing a handgun at officers pursuing an unrelated hit-and-run suspect, according to LAPD sources.

April 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live