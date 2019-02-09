West Point candidate killed after fall at popular cliff-diving site in Catskills

A rock ledge that the 20-year-old Benjamin Bochtler was climbing on gave way.
0:14 | 09/02/19

Transcript for West Point candidate killed after fall at popular cliff-diving site in Catskills
The aspiring West Point cadet killed after a fall in a popular cliff diving site in the castle's. Police say efforts to revive twenty year old Benjamin Butler of Nebraska were unsuccessful after rock ledge to combat veterans climbing on gateway.

