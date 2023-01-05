Whale watchers witness birth of gray whale

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” the tour boat captain said of capturing the once-in-a-lifetime moment off the coast of Dana Point, California.

January 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live