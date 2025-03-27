White House acknowledges texts 'mistake' amid bipartisan calls for investigation

The White House acknowledged mistakes in using a Signal app group chat to discuss Yemen strikes amid bipartisan calls in Congress for an investigation.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live