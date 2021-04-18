Transcript for White House defends Biden’s mixed messages on refugee cap

The white house is defending president Biden's mixed messages on the number of refugees to be allowed into the country. Despite promising to increase the limit to 62,000, the president's team now concedes they will not reacthis goal. Maryalice parks is here. The administration fending off criticism from their own party on this? Reporter: Yes, the president is facing serious criticism from members of his own party. The administration is insisting that their long term goals have not changed. But that the situation at the southern border is overwhelming the federal government. The president this weekend for the first time himself calling the situation on the border a crisis. The U.S. Secretary of state telling Martha Raddatz that the country will start bringing in refugees who have been waiting, but they will need to have have a new target number. And they will likely not get anywhere near the 62,000 number that had been their goal. Linsey? Maryalice, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.