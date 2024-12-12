The White House, FBI and Homeland Security downplaying drone threat in New Jersey

For weeks, there have been ominous drone sightings in the skies over the Northeast. However, on Wednesday, the White House, FBI and Homeland Security downplayed any potential threat.

December 12, 2024

