Transcript for White House to fight Supreme Court block on census question

Next tonight, president trump is trying not to let the supreme court's ruling get in the way of adding that controversial citizenship question to the census. The president now says he's considering an executive order to tack on the question, even though the forms are already being printed. The justice department admitting it's still struggling to make its case. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, the white house announcing it still plans to push ahead with including that controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census. Despite the supreme court blocking the administration's efforts, president trump saying he has options. We can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision. So, we're working on a lot of things, including an executive order. Reporter: Today, department of justice lawyers told a federal judge they are exploring ways to include the question, but they also acknowledged they do not have details on how that might happen. Forms are already being printed without the question. $15 to $20 billion and you're not allowed to ask them are you a citizen. And by the way, if you look at the history of our country, it's almost always been asked. Reporter: But Americans haven't been asked about citizenship on the census in nearly 70 years. You need it for congress for districting, you need it for appropriations. Reporter: Yet the census bureau itself estimates millions of people, mostly minorities, might not answer that question, and go uncounted, which could affect federal funding and congressional seats. Before leaving the white house for a weekend in bedminster, the president praising his July 4th military celebration. It was really a recruitment situation. A lot of people are going to be joining our army, Navy, air force, Marines. Reporter: While tens of thousands turned out for the show of force and flyovers, this head-scratching remark making headlines. In June of 1775, the continental congress created a unified army out of the revolutionary forces. It rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports. It did everything it had to do. Reporter: Many taking to Twitter, one writing, "We beat the British because they had to connect through Atlanta." Today, the president offered an explanation. He blamed faulty teleprompters. The teleprompter went out. It kept going on. And then at the end it just went it went kaput. Rachel, joining us from new Jersey. The president also made news about the immigration raids that he had delayed a few weeks ago. Today, he said they might be back on again? Reporter: Yes, president trump said the deportation raids were on hold, but not off the table. He said he gave congress two weeks to find a solution, but time is now up, and the raids could start soon. Thank you. Now to an urgent manhunt for

