White House welcomes Super Bowl champions

President Joe Biden hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday and quarterback Tom Brady joked some people still don’t believe they won the Super Bowl.
0:24 | 07/21/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House welcomes Super Bowl champions

