Transcript for White supremacist arrested for alleged threats to shoot up a Jewish community center

Next to Ohio, where a 20-year-old white supremacist is in custody after allegedly posting a chilling online threat. Inside the suspect's home, the FBI recovering a massive arsenal. Including multiple weapons, a gas mask, and body armor. It's the latest in a string of arrests involving mass shooting threats allegedly driven by hate in the wake of the El Paso massacre. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, this man under arrest. Police saying this disturbing video posted online by James Reardon Jr. Showing him firing a semiautomatic weapon with sirens blaring was a mass shooting threat. A chilling comment next to the post saying, "Police identify the shooter of a Youngstown jewish family center as a local white nationalist." The post also tagged the center. The FBI raiding Reardon's house. They say they found a large collection of semiautomatic rifles, dozens of rounds of ammunition, a gas mask, and bulletproof armor. That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation because of the way the world is. Reporter: The 20-year-old has been charged with menacing. In their affidavit, the police also claiming Reardon attended the deadly 2017 charlottesville unite the right rally. He spoke to national geographic about his beliefs. I want a homeland for white people. I think every race should have a homeland for their own race. Reporter: Following the deadly mass shooting in El Paso, the FBI has been asking for the public's help fighting a rise in domestic terrorism. Less than two weeks ago, federal agents in Las Vegas arresting 23-year-old Conor climo, accused of plotting to blow up a synagogue or gay bar. And in Florida, 26-year-old Richard Clayton arrested after this Facebook post saying, "Three more days of probation left, then I get my ar-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week." Both have alleged ties to white supremacist ideology. Reardon was arrested shortly after the raid on his home. He's being held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court Monday morning. Whit? Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.