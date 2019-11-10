Transcript for White teacher suspended after racist rant against black man

Nixon I hear a middle school teachers racist rant after a fender Bender in the school parking lot here Stephanie Ramos. I yeah. Tonight a Pennsylvania middle school teacher has been suspended after her racist brands aimed at an African American parent dropping off his child in the school's parking lot about it. My low base six figures a year man. Because I'm young and I'm black and while you say that. The parent who does not want to be identified says it all stems from a minor fender Bender in the parking lot of Drexel Hill middle school. In the video Hugh cedar teacher come out from around the truck and yell derogatory statement and a racial slur toward the parent. Tonight the school district superintendent speaking out this is not the appropriate way to interact or to communicate with when anybody in the public. Asked for the parent involved he commends the district for how they're handling everything adding that one teacher does not represent an entire school day that Howard Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.